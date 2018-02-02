NOWW Welcomes new president

Feb 2, 2018 @ 08:04

The Northwestern Ontario Writer’s Workshop is pleased to welcome its newest president, who will lead the organization toward its goal of fostering and developing writing in the region.

Elizabeth Pszczolko has been chosen as the new NOWW president, taking over for interim co-presidents, Susan Rogers and Charles Campbell, after past president, Jane Crossman’s three-year term ended in September.

“I hope to work with the board and NOWW members to keep NOWW on its current successful path,” Pszczolko said. “In particular, I’d like to see us find more ways to engage our regional members.”

Pszczolko has been involved with NOWW since its early beginnings more than 20 years ago. She recalled early meetings with fellow writers and feeling she had found her “kindred spirits.” Since those early days, Pszczolko said it has been wonderful to see how much the organization and the writing community has grown and developed throughout the region.

“There are many dedicated, talented people heading projects such as the literary contest and awards dinner, readings, workshops, and Ask an Author,” she said. “I’m looking forward to getting to know them and their projects and to supporting their work in my new role. Past president, Jane Crossman, and all those who have served on past boards have done a great job of building a healthy, thriving organization.”

Pszczolko served as the manager of the Thunder Bay Public Health Laboratory for eight years before retiring last October.

In retirement, Pszczolko said she is looking forward to finding her writing legs again, because as she believes, “writing is about learning and exploring.” Her work has been published in the NOWW magazine and she recently started her own blog.

“I wanted to create a space to share what I find fascinating about nature and being human in this mysterious world,” she said.

Pszczolko is joined by new board members Sheriden Barnett, Doug Diaczuk, Siobhan Farrell, and Mike Laverty. Existing members include Susan Rogers, Charles Campbell, Sarah Mendek-Walker, Jodene Wylie, and Graham Strong.