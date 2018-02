Feb 2, 2018 @ 13:08

On January 22, Mr. Pihelgas from Northern Credit Union presented a $600 cheque to the Girls club at École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa). The girls club, under the supervision of teacher Mrs. Carole Bouffard, took part in a bake sale on December 15 to raise the funds. All money raised will be used by the club to organize a variety of activities focusing on personal wellbeing.