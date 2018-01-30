Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – January 23

Stats for January 23rd Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling League:
Team Standings: Black Thunder 1st place with 33 points
Men’s High Average: Marcel Lewis 180
Ladies’ High Average: Rachelle Godin 162
Bowler of the week: Wendy Leclair with 101 pins over average.
TEAM LEADERS:
High Series: The Bowlievers 3830
High Single: The Bowlievers 1389
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:
Men’s Series Flat: Marcel Lewis 715
Men’s Single Flat: Wayne Smitham 318
Ladies Series Flat: Rachelle Godin 567
Ladies Single Flat: Rachelle Godin 247