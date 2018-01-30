Breaking News

Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling Standings – January 23

Stats for January 23rd Tuesday Night Mixed Bowling League:

Team Standings: Black Thunder 1st place with 33 points

Men’s High Average: Marcel Lewis 180

Ladies’ High Average: Rachelle Godin 162

Bowler of the week: Wendy Leclair with 101 pins over average.

TEAM LEADERS: 

High Series: The Bowlievers 3830

High Single: The Bowlievers 1389

INDIVIDUAL LEADERS:

Men’s Series Flat: Marcel Lewis 715

Men’s Single Flat: Wayne Smitham 318

Ladies Series Flat: Rachelle Godin 567

Ladies Single Flat: Rachelle Godin 247

