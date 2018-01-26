HUMBER, William ‘Bill’

William (Bill) Humber, after suffering a catastrophic stroke, fell asleep in death on January 24 2018 in his 67th year.

Many admired William for the changes he made as he overcame many personal battles such as alcoholism. As he learned about his Creator and his purpose for him, his transformation began; he traded his black clothes and cape for a suit and tie, his jet black hair and Elvis sideburns for his lovely wavy silver hair. Now with a purpose in life, he found joy in sharing the bible truths that forever changed his life.

Although he has no surviving relatives he appreciated the brotherhood he found within the Wawa Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses. To us, he became family. William loved to laugh and read. He will be greatly missed for his strong faith in his Creator, even in the face of death he remarked “Jehovah will look after me.” Special thanks to Lady Dunn Palliative Care, what a wonderful provision.

Friends of William are invited to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, 54 Winston Road, Wawa, on Saturday, February 3, 2018, at 2 pm as we reflect on what brought William happiness.