The Wawa Ladies Bonspiel Earlybird Deadline Is Coming Soon!

The annual Wawa Ladies Bonspiel is fast approaching so get your brooms out and join in the fun. The bonspiel will be held March 23 – 25, 2018. The cost is $220.00 per team and includes a delicious meal and live entertainment. The theme this year is ‘Around the World’, so start thinking about your costumes for the parade. Get your registration in by February 27, 2018, and your team will be entered in the early bird draw.

To register or for more information, please contact Amanda Huff at (705) 856-1384 or email: wawahuff@gmail.com.