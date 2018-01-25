Superior East CFDC Introduces New Community Development Fund

Jan 25, 2018 @ 13:08

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation is pleased to announce that a new Community Development Fund is now available to First Nations, municipalities, economic development corporations or other non-profit community organizations in the Superior East region. The fund will provide up to $2,000 in non-repayable contributions to community projects that will have an economic impact on the region. The fund is limited and approvals will be made on a first come, first serve basis. For more information on this program, please contact Chantal Croft, Community Development Officer at (705) 856-1105, 1-800-387-5776, ext. 223 or email: croft @ superioreastcfdc.ca. The application form is available on the website in both official languages: www.superioreastcfdc.ca.

The Superior East CFDC is a non-profit organization funded through FedNor offering small business loans and counselling as well as regional economic development services. During 2017 the organization authorized 20 loans totalling $1,070,794, of which $849,300 were local loans within the Superior East region. These loans served to maintain or create 37 jobs. Superior East was established back in 1989 and over the years has authorized 576 loans totalling $22,555,868. These loans maintained or created over 2,600 jobs in the region.

The CFDC is governed by a volunteer board of directors with representatives from each community in the region. We are currently seeking a representative from Wawa. If you are interested, please call Tracy Amos, General Manager at (705) 856-1105, ext. 222 or email: amos @ superioreastcfdc.ca.