Minor Traffic Delays expected this morning at Old Woman Bay Hill

Jan 23, 2018 @ 08:12

Late last night a southbound transport failed to navigate the bottom curve of the Old Woman Hill, jackknifed and landed in the ditch (lake side). There were no injuries in this event, but there was massive damage to the cab. In the photograph you can see that the cab appears to be off the tractor part of the truck. Lamon’s Towing was able to remove the trailer last night, but was intending to remove the tractor this morning.

Wawa-news expects that one lane will be closed in order to allow for the safe removal of the tractor.