Jan 18, 2018 @ 08:52

Hiawatha Snowfest is being hosted by the Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club in collaboration with the Sault Cycling Club. This event-filled weekend, January 20-21, 2018, welcomes public participation in lots of entertaining and snow-filled activities at Hiawatha Highlands, in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario.

Hiawatha Snowfest participants can get involved in both competitive and fun events for all ages and abilities in cross country skiing, snowshoeing, and fat biking. Saturday’s events include snowshoe and fat bikes races where participants try to finish as many laps as possible in a given time, as well as cross-country ski races of varying distances. Vélorution will be on site with fat bike demos to try. There will be an Outspoken Beer tent and a BBQ sponsored by Algoma Bicycle Company. There will be awards and prizes for all participants.

Sunday’s events include a ski and fat bike loppet with distances for all ages and abilities, and cookie stops along the way. New this year is a Guided Snowshoe Tour of 2 or 4km. The first 12 people to register for the Snowshoe Tour will get free Snowshoe rentals from Hiawatha Highlands. The events will be followed by a home cooked brunch by Café Natüra, which is open to the public. The brunch includes ham, baked beans, mac and cheese, a gluten-free chicken noodle soup, egg muffins and French toast with local maple syrup at the Conservation Authority Sugar Shack. St. Joseph Island Coffee Roasters will be sponsoring coffee for the entire weekend.

Joanna MacDougall, President of the Soo Finnish Nordic Ski Club, encourages people of all ages to participate, “The event is open to the public and we encourage everyone to come out and enjoy some fun winter activities”.

Details including pricing and registration can be found on our website: www.soofinnishnordic.com