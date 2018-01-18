Freezing Rain expected tomorrow for Much of Northern Ontario

Jan 18, 2018 @ 09:22
Environment Canada is warning of the potential for freezing rain beginning Friday afternoon. A mix of snow, ice pellets and possibly freezing rain is expected to begin after lunch Friday, and last the afternoon. As the weather changes, travelers should be prepared for icy road conditions.
Areas that are expected to be hit by this weather include:
- Chapleau – Gogama
- Geraldton – Manitouwadge – Hornepayne
- Kapuskasing – Hearst
- Kirkland Lake – New Liskeard – Temagami
- Lake Nipigon – Wabakimi
- Nipigon – Marathon – Superior North
- Sault Ste. Marie – Superior East
- Timmins – Cochrane
- Wawa – White River – Pukaskwa