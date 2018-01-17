Wednesday Morning News – January 17

Jan 17, 2018 @ 07:56

Weather

Today Flurries ending late this afternoon then cloudy. Local blowing snow. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind southwest 30 km/h gusting to 50 becoming light late this afternoon. High minus 4. Tonight Cloudy. Becoming partly cloudy this evening. Low minus 16.

Roads

2018-01-17 – early morning report 101 Timmins to Highway 144 bare and dry road 2018-01-17 7:23 101 Highway 144 to Shawmere River bare and dry road with partly ice covered sections. 2018-01-17 2:26 101 Shawmere River to Highway 651 partly snow covered 2018-01-17 5:31 101 Highway 651 to Wawa snow covered with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-17 5:28 129 Thessalon to Aubrey Falls snow covered with snow packed sections. 2018-01-17 5:20 129 Aubrey Falls to Chapleau snow packed with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-17 5:31 17 Sault Saint Marie North Limits to Montreal River Bridge bare and wet road 2018-01-17 5:25 17 Montreal River Bridge to Wawa partly snow covered with bare and wet road sections. 2018-01-17 5:28 17 Wawa to Paint Lake Rd bare and wet road with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-17 5:28 17 Paint Lake Rd to Southwest of White River partly snow packed with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-17 5:30 519 Highway 17 – Dambrossio Township to Green Lake Road – Dunphy Township partly snow packed with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-17 5:28 547 Highway 101 to Hawk Junction snow covered with partly snow covered sections. 2018-01-17 5:28 631 White River to Highway 11 snow packed with partly snow packed sections. 2018-01-17 5:30 651 Highway 101 to Missinabi snow packed 2018-01-17 5:31

News Tidbits – Kathleen Wynne is expected to announce her cabinet shuffle today at a swearing-in ceremony at 3 p.m. today.

Wawa Municipal Council is looking for two council members for the remainder of this term after the resignation of Councillor Yvan Besner, who has moved away from the community. The other vacant seat belonged to Councillor Liddle, whose lost her seat due to non-attendance. Council is expected to begin advertising for community members interested in the position.