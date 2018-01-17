Happenings at First United Wawa – January 17

Jan 17, 2018 @ 14:43

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926. CHURCH OFFICE HOURS – Thurs. 1 -3 p.m Roberta requests that an appointment be made. Please call 705-856-2926 & leave a message.

Thursday, January 18 – Worship Committee – 9:30 a.m. Postponed due to weather.

Saturday, January 20 – Algoma Presbyterial U.C.W. General Gathering at St. Andrews United Church S.S.M. 10a.m. – 2 p.m. Please contact Heddys Stevenson if you plan to attend (705-945-8019)

Sunday, February 11 – Annual Meeting. *Please have your reports to Jennifer ASAP *

It’s time to renew your subscription to The Observer again. For $25 you can receive a monthly Observer keeping you informed about what is happening in The United Church of Canada and the World. There are free copies in the Narthex if you wish to check it out and subscribe. Just contact Kaireen Morrison 856-2118, or leave your subscription in an envelope on the offering plate. Any cheques should be made out to First United Church, for $25. Thank you!

God calls us from wherever we are