One Dies in Hwy 17 Collision of January 13, West Nipissing

On January 13, 2018, at approximately 7:17 p.m. members from the Warren/Sudbury Detachments of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the West Nipissing Fire Department and the District of Nipissing Emergency Medical Services (EMS), responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 17 east of Cache Bay road in the District of Nipissing.

Preliminary information is that an eastbound Dodge Ram pick-up truck collided with a westbound Ford Fusion. The driver of the Ford Fusion, Raymond St Louis, 73 years of age from West Nipissing was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Dodge Ram was transported to hospital with minor injuries.

The OPP Technical Collision Investigators (TCI) were called in to assist with the ongoing investigation. Any person who may have witnessed this collision is asked to contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority.

Highway 17 was closed for 6 hours while this collision was investigated. A detour was in place for the traveling public. Further information will be released once it becomes available.