Jan 11, 2018 @ 14:55

The Hearst Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has also advised that Hwy 11 is closed between Hearst and Hwy 631 due to deteriorating weather conditions.

Jan 11, 2018 @ 14:33

At 2:21 p.m. Ontario511 tweeted “#Hornepayne #Hwy631 from Hornepayne to Hwy 11 in Hearst is closed in both directions due to a collision. #ONHwys”