Breaking News

OPP Investigate Fatal Collision East of Earlton

Post Views: 140

Jan 4, 2018 @ 08:02

Highway remains closed as of 4:46 a.m.

(Wednesday, January 3, 2018 at 11:04 PM) Members of the Temiskaming Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a fatal motor vehicle collision on January 3, 2018 at approximately 11:50 a.m. The collision occurred on Highway 11, north of Hwy 562, in Hilliard Township, just south of Earlton, Ontario. A northbound tractor trailer collided with a southbound flatbed, five ton truck.

The driver of the southbound vehicle, Remi Breault, age 44, of New Liskeard, Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the northbound vehicle sustained minor injuries.

#OPP_NER officers are investigating a serious collision on Hwy 11 near Thornloe. Hwy is closed while Collision Investigators gather evidence. Large amounts of debris need to be cleaned up. (OPP Tweet)

 

The Earlton Fire Department and the Englehart Ambulance Service attended the scene. OPP Technical Traffic Collision Investigators (TTCI) are assisting with this investigation.

Highway 11 remains closed at Earlton between Highway 562 and Highway 571 and it is unknown when it will re-open.

OPP is advising motorists to drive carefully and to use the following detour to avoid the crash scene:

If you are northbound on Highway 11 take Highway 562 west at Thornloe then Highway 571 north to Earlton.

If you are southbound on Highway 11 take Highway 571 south at Earlton to Highway 562 east to Thornloe.

About Ontario Provincial Police

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) provide policing services throughout Ontario. Our officers are responsible for policing over one million square kilometres of land and waterways. They provide frontline policing services to more than 320 Ontario municipalities and patrol over 126,000 kilometres of provincial roadways.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*