BARLOW, Calvin Mitchell

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the sudden passing of Calvin, on Tuesday, December 12, 2017, at the age of 30. He leaves behind his devoted and loving partner Marina Baglien. Beloved son of Kate and the late Jeff Barlow, loving brother and best friend of Lee Barlow.

He graduated from Cambrian College in Sudbury, ON with his millwright certification and from Northern College in Timmins, ON with his Basic Underground Hard Rock Miner Common Core certification.

Calvin worked in Grand Cache, AB and White River, ON before moving to BC where he worked as a Millwright at Vaagen Fibre Canada in Midway.

He will be dearly missed by the Barlow and Marshall families, his aunts, uncles, cousins, and by his many friends in White River, Wawa and the Greenwood area in BC.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-3 pm, Tuesday, January 2, 2018 at the Legion Hall in White River, Ontario.

Donations to the White River Medical Clinic or to a charity of your choice in Cal’s memory.