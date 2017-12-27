KEEN, Christopher Gerald “Jerry” (AKA Phoof-Man)

Unexpectedly at home on Saturday, December 23, 2017, at the age of 53. Father of Amanda Anderson and late baby Alex Keen. Grandfather of Cheyenne whom he always spoke highly of. Predeceased by his parents Alex and Victoria Keen. Dear brother of Gina Keen (Kenny) and David Keen (Gloria). Fondly remembered by many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was an avid Toronto Maple Leafs fan and was happiest when he spent time at camp in Franz.

Friends are invited to visit at Arthur Funeral Home – Barton & Kiteley Chapel on Saturday, December 30, 2017, from 9 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 10 a.m. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions made to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated by the family.

Expressions of sympathy may be offered at www.arthurfuneralhome.com