SMITH, Frances “Fritz”

Passed away peacefully and comfortably at the Lady Dunn Health Centre on Friday, December 22, 2017 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Francis “Bud” Smith. Loving and cherished mother of the late Emy (Phil), Vicky (Hank), Sara (Pat), Francy, Henry and Nelson (Sue). Grammy will be lovingly remembered by her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dear sister of Billy Jones (Brandy) and she was predeceased by her six siblings. She will be remembered by her many nieces and nephews. Fritz will be lovingly remembered as “Grammy” to everyone that knew her.

The family would like to send a special thank you to Dr. Park, all of the nurses at the Lady Dunn Health Centre and to all of the ladies at the Red Cross for their wonderful care of Fritz.

At her request, there will be no funeral services. Cremation will take place at River’s Edge Cremation Centre, Sault Ste. Marie.

Memorial donations made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to the P.M. Gilmartin Funeral Home, Wawa.