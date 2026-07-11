Bushplane Museum Tentatively Marks 70% in Fundraising Campaign for Roof & Climate Control

The Canadian Bushplane Heritage Centre (CBHC) has raised nearly 70% of the $5.6 million needed to make critical building improvements. While fundraising efforts have reached a significant milestone, it also represents a continued need to raise the remaining $1.3 million.

The Future Impact Project, will replace roofing, and add climate control and insulation to the downtown staple ensuring a safe, comfortable, and accessible space for visitors and occupants.

“The building retrofits will allow us to continue to operate for years to come,” says Campaign Director Jamie Hilsinger. “We’ve had strong support from municipal, provincial and federal funders, but need to continue to raise the remaining funds to get the final approvals to move forward.”

The CBHC is calling on private and public donors to support the significant project. The heritage building, originally occupied by the Ontario Provincial Air Service, houses not only the museum, but also other businesses and non-profits such as Northern Superior Brewing, Entomica Insectarium, and sightseeing flight operator, Killarney Air Services.

The beloved ‘Bushplane Musuem’ welcomes over 55,000 visitors per year, provides experiential learning to over 2000 students each year, and with partner organizations, supports 52 local jobs.

“While the CBHC has an important role in the local economy, most importantly, it’s a community hub,” says Hilsinger. “The building and the activities that occur under its roof create human connection and inspire the next generation.”

Donations, large or small, can be made directly at bushplanedonate.com, e-transfer to [email protected].