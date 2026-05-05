New $1 billion Business Development Bank of Canada program & $500 million in addition for Regional Tariff Response Initiative

Today, May 4th, 2026, the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, and the Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation and Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario, announced $1.5 billion to support several of Canada’s tariffed industries. This includes the creation of a new $1 billion Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) program that will strengthen Canada’s economic resilience. The program will be available to industries that manufacture and export products containing steel, aluminum or copper. It will support firms that use these metals in a significant way in their production and that have been impacted by the tariffs. As a result of the United States’ April 6, 2026, adjustment to its tariffs on products containing steel, aluminum and copper, the Government of Canada is working with urgency to transform our strategic industries so they can adapt, compete, and win in this new global environment.

The BDC program will provide financing at favourable terms to enable businesses to address immediate pressures. The program will also offer the industry a new tool to transform and adapt to future market conditions. The government expects Canada’s financial institutions to continue to work with the businesses as we lean in collectively to support this sector. This new program aligns with the government’s priority to provide rapid liquidity to viable businesses facing significant economic challenges as a result of U.S. steel, aluminum and copper tariffs.

In addition, the government is providing an additional $500 million through the Regional Tariff Response Initiative (RTRI) to support tariff-impacted businesses in all sectors of our economy. This funding, delivered by Canada’s regional development agencies (RDA), will help ensure that SMEs have access to the financing they need to enable strategic pivots through investments in market diversification and enhanced productivity that strengthen their competitiveness.

The government will also continue to support other critical tariff-impacted industries that are key pillars of Canada’s economy, such as the softwood lumber and forestry sector.

Combined, these measures will further bolster the government’s strong response to these unfair and unjustified tariffs, which to date includes: