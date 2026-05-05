Final Trio of Workshops to Support Public Comments in Review of Nuclear Waste Plan by May 10th

The final three workshops in a fourteen-town tour of workshops to support public participation in the current federal review of the nuclear industry’s massive project to transport and bury all of Canada’s high-level nuclear fuel waste in northwestern Ontario will be delivered this week in North Bay, Sudbury and New Liskeard.

The public has just 30 days to comment on a set of draft guidelines that will outline what information must be included in the Impact Statement the Nuclear Waste Management Organization must prepare as the information base for a multi-year federal review process. The comment period ends May 10th.

The workshops are a combined effort of Northwatch and We the Nuclear Free North. The tour launched on April 19th and has included workshops in Sault Ste. Marie, Wawa, Terrace Bay, Nipigon, Fort Frances, Dyment, Kenora, Dryden, Ignace, Thunder Bay and Kapuskasing.

Organizers describe the response as positive and the tour successful to date, with strong turnouts and most participants expressing intent to participate in the current comment period.

“The 30 day comment period is a real limitation on public participation rights”, commented Northwatch Project Coordinator Brennain Lloyd.

“It’s great to see how so many are rising to the challenge, grappling with having to learn about the impact assessment process in order to express their concerns with the prospect of nuclear waste transportation through their communities.”

Key concerns in northeastern Ontario are with the long-distance transportation of the high-level waste through the region, an issue which the NWMO had attempted to have excluded from the impact assessment. The draft guidelines do include transportation but do not appear to require an examination of key safety issues, such transportation container design and testing.

On April 10th the Impact Assessment Agency of Canada posted the “Draft Tailored Impact Statement Guidelines” on the public registry for the project, which launches the 30-day public review. The purpose of the Guidelines is to set out what information the Nuclear Waste Management Organization must provide in their Impact Statement and supporting documents, which will form the basis of the impact assessment process and public hearing.

The public has just thirty days to comment on the 88-page draft guidelines document. There is also an 8-page summary posted. Information to support the public in preparing their comments is on We the Nuclear Free North‘s web site at www.wethenuclearfreenorth.ca.