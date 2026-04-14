Golfing to Begin Soon – Get Your Membership Now!

Well folks, looks like this snow is finally melting. After a beautiful winter, now comes the time for golf.

You know what that means,GOLF REGISTRATIONS.

We ask that you purchase your membership ahead of opening season to avoid and eliminate wait times at the pro shop when the club officially opens. (Date to be confirmed)

Call Scott Carruthers (705-542-4064) and get your membership today!