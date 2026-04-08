Chapleau Minor Hockey Association wins $25,000 donation. Help them win additional $75K national prize

Chapleau Minor Hockey Association h $2as won a $5,000 donation from Kruger Products, Canada’s leading paper manufacturer of Cashmere®, Purex®, Scotties®, SpongeTowels® and Bonterra® as a 2026 Kruger Big Assist regional winner.

With the Kruger Big Assist donation, CMHA will expand opportunities for those who may face barriers to getting started in minor hockey. Funding will support the launch of an eight‑week “Try Hockey” program, providing new players with access to equipment and a supportive introduction to the sport. The association will also honour the cultural diversity within its region by creating opportunities for new players and offer girls‑only ice sessions that foster confidence and create welcoming spaces where players feel encouraged to stay in the game.

Winners are:

Vancouver Female Ice Hockey Association – Vancouver, British Columbia,

– Vancouver, British Columbia, Saskatoon & District Comets Female Hockey – Saskatoon, Saskatchewan

– Saskatoon, Saskatchewan Chapleau Minor Hockey Association – Chapleau, Ontario

– Chapleau, Ontario Lac des Deux Montagnes Hockey Association – Deux-Montagnes, Québec

– Deux-Montagnes, Québec Keswick Valley Minor Hockey – Keswick Valley, New Brunswick

Now, a Canada-wide public vote starting pn April 13 at 12 p.m. will determine which association receives an additional $75,000 Grand Prize, bringing their total winnings to $100,000. The Canada-wide public vote will take place for 72 hours. Voting details will be available at KrugerBigAssist.ca/vote.

This year’s program is championed by three Canadian hockey ambassadors who each know the power of an assist and are helping rally communities from coast to coast:

Matthew Schaefer, first overall 2025 NHL Draft pick, three-time Team Canada gold medalist and multi-NHL rookie record holder

first overall 2025 NHL Draft pick, three-time Team Canada gold medalist and multi-NHL rookie record holder Marie-Philip Poulin, Five-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion

Five-time Olympic medalist and three-time world champion Hayley Wickenheiser, five-time Olympic medalist and Hockey Hall of Famer

Since its launch in 2020, the Kruger Big Assist has donated over $1 million and supported more than 50 minor hockey associations, helping over 1,500 families get onto the ice. This year, Kruger Products has committed $200,000 in total funding, to further expand access to hockey programs in communities across the country.

“Six years in and the Kruger Big Assist has grown to be even bigger than we initially envisioned thanks to unbelievable community support and the powerful backing of our incredible ambassadors including Hayley Wickenheiser, Marie-Philip Poulin and Matthew Schaefer,” said Susan Irving, Chief Marketing Officer, Kruger Products. “With over $1 million already donated to help families access hockey, we’re proud to celebrate another inspiring group of regional winners as they compete for the $75,000 grand prize.”