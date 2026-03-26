SnoRiders advise that D South Trail closed just south of Wawa

Mar 26, 2026 at 09:04
From social media “Trail is closed due to major water line break south of town. There is NO way for sleds to get around this, please use alternate route across Wawa lake and Wawa 5 if leaving or coming into town. This will add 6-7 km if you are coming up the Dsouth“. This was posted at 8:12 a.m.
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