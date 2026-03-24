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First United Church Thrift Shop News

It is with regret that we announce we will not be hosting a Spring Thrift Shop this year.  Unfortunately, the recent mild spell caused water issues in our main hall downstairs.  We anticipate, possibly, more issues as all our snow melts.  This has caused a safety issue as tiles are lifting in the hall.

Please do not drop off donations at this time as we cannot deal with them.

Thank you for your understanding.

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