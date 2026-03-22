Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Schreiber to Nipigon) OPEN

Mar 22, 2026 at 02:00

The highway was opened at 22:17

Mar 21, 2026 at 16:00

Collision on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and SIMON ST (N) – WALKER LAKE RD (S), Schreiber. All lanes closed. (15:41)

ON511 Road closure text states, “All lanes closed due to multiple TTUs unable to crest a hill.”

Brenda Stockton
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