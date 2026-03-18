Nipigon OPP – Public Assistance Asked for in Fatal MSV Colllision along Hwy 11/17

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Nipigon OPP officers along with emergency medical services responded to a report of a fatal snowmobile incident near Settler’s Road in Nipigon resulting in a stretch of Highway 11/17 closing for several hours.

The youth involved in the incident has now been confirmed as the driver of the snowmobile.

The Nipigon OPP is asking for the public’s assistance with this investigation. Anyone who was travelling along Highway 11/17 on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 between 7:00 a.m. and 7:20 a.m. EDT near the Brennen Ford Dealership in Nipigon that may have dash cam footage available or any additional information regarding the incident is asked to please contact the Nipigon OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or submit anonymously through Crime Stoppers at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Nipigon OPP officers along with emergency medical services responded to a report of a fatal snowmobile incident near Settler’s Road in Nipigon.

A stretch of Highway 11/17 between Highway 587 and the Nipigon River Bridge, as well as Highway 628 were closed for several hours as officers and the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team continued their investigation. The highway has since reopened.

The OPP would like to thank the public for their patience and cooperation during the highway closure.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nipigon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.

Members of the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are investigating a fatal snowmobile incident along Highway 11/17.

On Tuesday, March 17, 2026, shortly after 7:00 a.m., Nipigon OPP officers along with emergency medical services responded to a report of a snowmobile incident near Settler’s Road in Nipigon.

The snowmobile passenger, a youth from Lake Helen First Nation, was pronounced deceased on scene.

As a result of the investigation, the highway remains closed between Highway 587 to the Nipigon River Bridge, as well as Highway 628.

Members of the OPP Traffic Incident Management Enforcement (TIME) team along with officers from the Nipigon OPP Detachment are assisting with the ongoing investigation, in coordination with the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Nipigon OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at ontariocrimestoppers.ca.