Breaking News

Hwy 129 (Chapleau – Wharncliffe) OPEN (03-17, 8:56)

Mar 17, 2026 at 08:56

Hwy 129 from Wharncliffe to Chapleau is now open.

Mar 16, 2026 at 10:52

Highway 129 rrmains closed from Chapleau (Jct of Hwy 129/Hwy 101) to Wharncliffe due to poor weather and road conditions.

Mar 15, 2026 at 15:35

Highway 129 is closed from Chapleau (Jct of Hwy 129/Hwy 101) to Wharncliffe due to poor weather and road conditions.

Brenda Stockton
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