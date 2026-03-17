Mar 17, 2026 at 08:56
Hwy 129 from Wharncliffe to Chapleau is now open.
Mar 16, 2026 at 10:52
Highway 129 rrmains closed from Chapleau (Jct of Hwy 129/Hwy 101) to Wharncliffe due to poor weather and road conditions.
Mar 15, 2026 at 15:35
Highway 129 is closed from Chapleau (Jct of Hwy 129/Hwy 101) to Wharncliffe due to poor weather and road conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 101 (Wawa – Chapleau – Foleyet) OPEN (03-17, 9:24) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 11 (Hearst to Englehart) CLOSED (03-17, 9:18) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 129 (Chapleau – Wharncliffe) OPEN (03-17, 8:56) - March 17, 2026