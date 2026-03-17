Mar 17, 2026 at 09:24
Hwy 101 from Wawa to Chapleau to Foleyet is now open 9:15).
Mar 16, 2026 at 08:38
Hwy 101 from Wawa to Chapleau to Foleyet remains closed.
Mar 15, 2026 at 20:04
At 19:55 the highway closure was extended to Folyet. Highway 101 is closed from Wawa to Foleyet due to very poor road conditions.
Mar 15, 2026 at 17:04
At 17:01, ON511 posted that Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 101 (Wawa – Chapleau – Foleyet) OPEN (03-17, 9:24) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 11 (Hearst to Englehart) CLOSED (03-17, 9:18) - March 17, 2026
- Hwy 129 (Chapleau – Wharncliffe) OPEN (03-17, 8:56) - March 17, 2026