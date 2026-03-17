Breaking News

Hwy 101 (Wawa – Chapleau – Foleyet) OPEN (03-17, 9:24)

Mar 17, 2026 at 09:24

Hwy 101 from Wawa to Chapleau to Foleyet is now open 9:15).

Mar 16, 2026 at 08:38

Hwy 101 from Wawa to Chapleau to Foleyet remains closed.

Mar 15, 2026 at 20:04

Hwy closures as of 20:00

At 19:55 the highway closure was extended to Folyet. Highway 101 is closed from Wawa to Foleyet due to very poor road conditions.

Mar 15, 2026 at 17:04

At 17:01, ON511 posted that Highway 101 (Wawa to Chapleau) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions.

Brenda Stockton
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