Hwy 17 (SSM – Desbarats & Thessalon to Blind River) CLOSED

Hwy 17 has been opened from Desbarats to Thessalon.
Hwy 17 remains closed Sault Ste. Marie to Desbarats and Thessalon to Blind River.
Mar 16, 2026 at 08:45
Highway 17 is now open from Blind River to Sudbury, and remains closed Sault Ste. Marie to Blind River.
Mar 16, 2026 at 06:30
Hwy 17 remains closed from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury to Massey due to weather.
Mar 15, 2026 at 20:11
Hwy 17 closed from Sault Ste. Marie to Sudbury to Massey due to weather (19:44)
Mar 15, 2026 at 19:36
Hwy 17 Closed from Sault Ste Marie to Massey due to weather (19:28).
Mar 15, 2026 at 16:39
At 16:27, Hwy 17 was closed from Sault Ste Marie to Thessalon due to poor weather and road conditions.
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