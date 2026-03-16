Breaking News

Hwy 144 (Cartier – Timmins) CLOSED

Mar 16, 2026 at 17:33

Hwy 144 closed from Cartier to Timmins due to a collision (17:21)

Mar 15, 2026 at 19:09
Hwy 144 is now closed from Chelmsford to Timmins (19:05).

Mar 15, 2026 at 17:10

At 16:49, ON511 posted that Highway 144 (Cartier to Timmins) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions.

Brenda Stockton
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