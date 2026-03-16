Mar 16, 2026 at 17:33
Hwy 144 closed from Cartier to Timmins due to a collision (17:21)
Mar 15, 2026 at 19:09
Hwy 144 is now closed from Chelmsford to Timmins (19:05).
Mar 15, 2026 at 17:10
At 16:49, ON511 posted that Highway 144 (Cartier to Timmins) has been closed due to poor weather and road conditions.
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)
- Hwy 11 (North Bay to Longlac) CLOSED - March 16, 2026
- Hwy 631 (White River to Nagagami) CLOSED - March 16, 2026
- Hwy 144 (Cartier – Timmins) CLOSED - March 16, 2026