Saturday Morning News – June 27

Weather:
- Today – A mix of sun and cloud. 30% chance of showers this afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 24. Humidex 26. UV index 7 or high.
- Tonight – Partly cloudy with 30% chance of showers early this evening then clear. Risk of a thunderstorm early this evening. Low 11.
News Tidbits:
- Congratulations to Robert Precious who returned to surface from his shift underground at the Agnico Eagle Macassa gold mine in Kirkland Lake, Ontario late Friday afternoon to find that he had struck it rich in the June Thunder Bay 50/50, winning $2,529,382!
- The Board of Directors of Community Living Algoma is pleased to announce the appointment of Jennifer Wiwchar as Executive Director, effective June 22, 2026.
Latest posts by Brenda (see all)
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