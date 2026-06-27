CSC Nouvelon honours eight young Indigenous leaders through the Mino Bimaadiziwin Scholarship

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon is proud to celebrate its first cohort of student recipients of the Mino Bimaadiziwin or Mino/Milo Pimatisiwin Scholarship. This distinction aims to honour and support First Nations, Métis, or Inuit students who embody the spirit of Mino Bimaadiziwin or Mino/Milo Pimatisiwin through their cultural awareness, sense of responsibility and connectedness with the community. In addition, each recipient receives an Indigenous artwork that illustrates the principles of the scholarship.

In Ojibwe, Mino Bimaadiziwin means “living a good life”, while in Cree dialects, Mino or Milo Pimatisiwin means “walking in a good way” or “living a good life”. This expression reflects a holistic vision of life emphasizing balance, peace as well as strong ties to loved ones and nature.

The scholarships, valued at $250 each, were awarded to eight recipients during the CSC Nouvelon secondary schools graduation ceremonies between June 3 to 24, 2026:

ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Anna-Lee Mélis

ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Celena Farrell

ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Kameron Goudreau

ÉS Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault-Ste-Marie) Harley Conlon

Carrefour Options+(Sudbury) Amy O’Bumsawin

Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Alexie Schilkie

ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Greyson Pépin

ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Matthew Fletcher

The Mino Bimaadiziwin or Mino/Milo Pimatisiwin scholarship was created during the 2025-2026 school year with the guidance of members from various First Nations and Métis organizations and communities, as well as the CSC Nouvelon Indigenous Education Advisory Committee. This collaboration demonstrates a collective commitment to supporting the growth, well-being and success of First Nations, Métis and Inuit students at CSC Nouvelon.

“We celebrate these students for who they are and for their deep-rooted connection to Indigenous values. They strive to take meaningful actions and to leave a positive legacy for future generations,” said Tom Michaud, Director of Education at CSC Nouvelon. “We are grateful to all those who generously shared their knowledge and support to help create this scholarship in honour of our Indigenous students.”