Confederation College Approved to Deliver Instrumentation and Control Technician Apprenticeship Training

Confederation College has received approval from the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development to deliver the classroom training component of the Instrumentation and Control Technician apprenticeship program, 447A, at its Thunder Bay campus.

The approval designates Confederation College as a Training Delivery Agent for the trade and allows the College to provide apprenticeship training in accordance with the established curriculum standard for the Instrumentation and Control Technician program. Confederation College is now one of just two colleges in Ontario to offer this specialized training.

Instrumentation and Control Technicians support a wide range of industrial sectors by installing, maintaining, calibrating, and troubleshooting the systems and equipment used to monitor and control production processes. The addition of this apprenticeship training expands local access to specialized trades education and supports workforce development in northwestern Ontario.

“Confederation College continues to expand trades programming that responds directly to regional and industry needs,” said Michelle Salo, President of Confederation College. “This approval supports our commitment to preparing skilled workers for careers that are critical to the growth, safety, and productivity of many sectors across northwestern Ontario.”

To maintain its Training Delivery Agent status, Confederation College will deliver the training at least once every five years.

“Instrumentation and control training is highly specialized and increasingly important as industry relies on advanced systems, automation, and process controls,” said Andrew Phillips, Associate Dean, Trades and Apprenticeship at Confederation College. “Adding this apprenticeship training strengthens the College’s role in supporting employers and apprentices with the technical skills needed in today’s workforce.”

Confederation College will work with the Ministry of Labour, Immigration, Training and Skills Development on future course purchases and delivery planning.