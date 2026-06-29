East Algoma OPP – Driver Charged with Impaired

A person was arrested after a Reduce Impaired Drivers Everywhere (R.I.D.E.) check on Pearson Drive.

On June 27, 2026, at approximately 12:30 a.m. the East Algoma Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) stopped a small black car and spoke to the driver. A strong odour of alcoholic beverage emanated from his breath and signs of intoxication were observed. A fail registered on an Approved Screening Device and the driver was subsequently arrested and charged. The car truck was later towed and impounded.

Ravon LACOURCIERE, 19-years-old, from Elliot Lake was charged with:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operation while impaired – blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

The accused is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Elliot Lake on September 10, 2026.

The OPP remind motorists that no amount of alcohol or drug is acceptable to consume and drive. Report impaired drivers. Should you observe a suspected impaired driver, please dial 911 or contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.