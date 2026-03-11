Breaking News

Marathon FD – Vehicle Fire 25km East of Marathon (One Lane)

Mar 11, 2026 at 09:33

From ON511 – HWY 17 EAST [HEMLO RD-LECOEUR TWP] ; Marathon; LANE AND EAST SHOULDER CLOSED; due to: Vehicle Fire; ENTERED: 2026-03-11 09:26

Comments:
Hwy 17 Marathon Hemlo mine reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire

Mar 11, 2026 at 08:45
Update 8:45 am
Marathon Fire is clear of the scene. Highway 17 remains closed at this time.
Please monitor 511 for road reopening information.
Mar 11, 2026 at 08:15
Vehicle Fire Response – East of Marathon
7:53 am
Highway 17 is closed in both directions.
7:20 am
Marathon Fire is currently responding to a vehicle fire approximately 25 km east of Marathon, near the Umbata Road turnoff.
  • Please use caution in the area as emergency crews will be on scene working.
  • Slow down, stay alert, and be prepared for possible delays.
Thank you for helping keep our responders and the public safe.
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*