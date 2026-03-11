Marathon FD – Vehicle Fire 25km East of Marathon (One Lane)

Mar 11, 2026 at 09:33
From ON511 – HWY 17 EAST [HEMLO RD-LECOEUR TWP] ; Marathon; LANE AND EAST SHOULDER CLOSED; due to: Vehicle Fire; ENTERED: 2026-03-11 09:26
Hwy 17 Marathon Hemlo mine reduced to one lane due to a vehicle fire
Mar 11, 2026 at 08:45
Update 8:45 am
Marathon Fire is clear of the scene. Highway 17 remains closed at this time.
Please monitor 511 for road reopening information.
Mar 11, 2026 at 08:15
Vehicle Fire Response – East of Marathon
7:53 am
Highway 17 is closed in both directions.
7:20 am
Marathon Fire is currently responding to a vehicle fire approximately 25 km east of Marathon, near the Umbata Road turnoff.
- Please use caution in the area as emergency crews will be on scene working.
- Slow down, stay alert, and be prepared for possible delays.
Thank you for helping keep our responders and the public safe.
