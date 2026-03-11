Marathon FD – Responding to Collision at Hwy 17/Peninsula Road (CLEARED)

Crews are clear of the scene. ON511 is still showing that all lanes are closed.

ON511 is reporting that a collision on Hwy 17 at Peninsula Road has closed all lanes (7:29). Marathon Fire is currently responding to a motor vehicle collision at the intersection of Peninsula Road and Highway 17 (7:10 a.m.).

Please use extra caution if you are traveling in the area. Emergency crews are on scene and working to manage the situation.

Wawa-news will update as further information becomes availalbe.