Hwy 17 – Road Conditions

Mar 8, 2026 at 10:04
The weather in Wawa is not nice. Heavy wet snow is falling, and snowing sideways in places. Commercial traffic is increasing as conditions on Hwy 11 are poor. The wind is gusting at peaks of 48km/hr, steady from 20 – 30km/hr, with the barometer dropping.
Please drive according to changing road conditions and changing weather.
