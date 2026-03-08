Hwy 17 (Nipigon to Schreiber) CLOSED

Mar 8, 2026 at 09:55

Hwy 17 – Nipigon to Schreiber is closed due to multiple stuck TTUs and poor road and weather conditions (7:43).

At 8:40 am the tractor trailers that were stuck on the Jackfish Hill (south of Terrace Bay) were able to get clear of the hill. The highway had been reduced to one lane since 8:00 a.m.

At 7:11 am the tractor trailers that were stuck on the Rossport Hill (west of Schreiber) were able to get clear of the hill. The highway had been reduced to one lane since 6:47 a.m.