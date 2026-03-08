Mar 8, 2026 at 00:52
Hwy 11 from Hearst – North Bay is now open (00:36).
Mar 7, 2026 at 16:15
Highway 11 is closed in two sections:
- Hearst to North Bay
- Nipigon to a point just west of Hwy 631 (Clavet Twp W Bdy).
Mar 7, 2026 at 14:43
Highway 11 is now closed from Nipigon to Hearst (14:27).
Mar 7, 2026 at 12:50
Highway 11 has been closed due to weather conditions from Hearst to Longlac. At 12:31 ON511 reported that there was been a collision at Longlac (Longlac Cemetery Road), and the highway is blocked.
Mar 7, 2026 at 12:48
There has been a collision at Longlac (Longlac Cemetery Road), and the highway is blocked (12:31).
Mar 7, 2026 at 12:34
Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Hearst (Nahma Rd, Cochrane – Alary Rd(N) La Petite Gaspesie Re (S) remains closed at this time.
Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Hearst (Nahma Rd, Cochrane – Alary Rd(N) La Petite Gaspesie Re (S) due to a collision.
Mar 7, 2026 at 06:01
ON511 has clarified that the road closure is from Cochrane to Kapuskasing.
Mar 7, 2026 at 05:48
Hwy 11 is closed in both directions west of Smooth Rock Falls, due to a collision involving four vehicles. Injuries are being assessed.
Expect a prolonged closure for the on-site investigation and clean-up effort.
- Hwy 11 (Hearst – North Bay) OPEN - March 8, 2026
- Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Clavet Twp W Bdy) OPEN - March 8, 2026
- Hwy 631 (White River to Nagagami/Calstock) OPEN - March 7, 2026