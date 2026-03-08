Hwy 11 (Hearst – North Bay) OPEN

Hwy 11 from Hearst – North Bay is now open (00:36).

Highway 11 is closed in two sections:

Hearst to North Bay

Nipigon to a point just west of Hwy 631 (Clavet Twp W Bdy).

Highway 11 is now closed from Nipigon to Hearst (14:27).

Highway 11 has been closed due to weather conditions from Hearst to Longlac. At 12:31 ON511 reported that there was been a collision at Longlac (Longlac Cemetery Road), and the highway is blocked.

Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Hearst (Nahma Rd, Cochrane – Alary Rd(N) La Petite Gaspesie Re (S) remains closed at this time.

Mar 7, 2026 at 07:40

ON511 has clarified that the road closure is from Cochrane to Kapuskasing.

Mar 7, 2026 at 05:48

Hwy 11 is closed in both directions west of Smooth Rock Falls, due to a collision involving four vehicles. Injuries are being assessed.

Expect a prolonged closure for the on-site investigation and clean-up effort.