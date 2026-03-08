Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Clavet Twp W Bdy) OPEN

The highway has been reopened.

Highway 11 is closed in two sections:

Nipigon to a point just west of Hwy 631 (Clavet Twp W Bdy).

Hearst to North Bay

Highway 11 is now closed from Nipigon to Hearst (14:27).

Mar 7, 2026 at 05:14

Hwy 17 – Geraldton to Nipigon is closed due to poor road and weather conditions at 5:06 a.m. The highway is now open from Geraldton to Hearst.

Hwy 11 from Nipigon to Hearst is closed due to road conditions at 21:20.

Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region