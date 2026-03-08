Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Clavet Twp W Bdy) OPEN

Mar 8, 2026 at 00:39
The highway has been reopened.
Mar 7, 2026 at 16:14
Highway 11 is closed in two sections:
- Nipigon to a point just west of Hwy 631 (Clavet Twp W Bdy).
- Hearst to North Bay
Mar 7, 2026 at 14:43
Highway 11 is now closed from Nipigon to Hearst (14:27).
Mar 7, 2026 at 05:14
Hwy 17 – Geraldton to Nipigon is closed due to poor road and weather conditions at 5:06 a.m. The highway is now open from Geraldton to Hearst.
Mar 6, 2026 at 21:45
Hwy 11 from Nipigon to Hearst is closed due to road conditions at 21:20.
Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region
Driving Advisory
The following roadways are closed due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution, as roadways can be difficult to navigate. This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.
ROADS CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Hearst
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Calstock
Motorists are urged to:
Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
Monitor www.511on.ca and www.municipal511.ca for real-time updates
Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather updates
