Breaking News

Hwy 11 (Nipigon to Clavet Twp W Bdy) OPEN

Mar 8, 2026 at 00:39

The highway has been reopened.

Mar 7, 2026 at 16:14

Highway 11 is closed in two sections:

  • Nipigon to a point just west of Hwy 631 (Clavet Twp W Bdy).
  • Hearst to North Bay

Mar 7, 2026 at 14:43

Highway 11 is now closed from Nipigon to Hearst (14:27).

Mar 7, 2026 at 05:14

Hwy 17 – Geraldton to Nipigon is closed due to poor road and weather conditions at 5:06 a.m. The highway is now open from Geraldton to Hearst.

Mar 6, 2026 at 21:45

Hwy 11 from Nipigon to Hearst is closed due to road conditions at 21:20.

Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region
⚠️ Driving Advisory ⚠️
The following roadways are closed due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution, as roadways can be difficult to navigate. This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.
ROADS CLOSED:
⛔ Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Hearst
⛔ Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Calstock
Motorists are urged to:
➡️ Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
➡️ Monitor www.511on.ca and www.municipal511.ca for real-time updates
➡️ Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather updates
Brenda Stockton
Latest posts by Brenda Stockton (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*