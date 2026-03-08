Breaking News

Hwy 11 (Hearst to Longlac) CLOSED

Mar 8, 2026 at 10:49

Hwy 11 is closed from Hearst to Longlac due to weather conditions (10:31). The tractor trailer that was jackknifed in the Hearst area has been cleared (10:41).

Mar 8, 2026 at 10:00

Collisions

06:49 Collision on HWY 11 Southbound at ARTIC-ATLANTIC WATERSHED SIGN, Geraldton. Lane and SOUTH shoulder closed.
08:42 Collision on HWY 11 Northbound at Wicklow River , Cochrane, Cochrane. Lane and NORTH shoulder closed.
09:10 Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions at Samuel Lake, Hearst, Hearst. All lanes closed.
09:34 Collision on HWY 11 Southbound at Macdiarmid Road West, Beardmore. 2 lanes and SOUTH shoulder closed.
09:51 Weather conditions on HWY 11 Both Directions at LONGLAC CEMETERY RD(S), Longlac. All lanes closed.
