Hwy 11 (Hearst to Longlac) CLOSED

Hwy 11 is closed from Hearst to Longlac due to weather conditions (10:31). The tractor trailer that was jackknifed in the Hearst area has been cleared (10:41).
Collisions
|06:49
|Collision on HWY 11 Southbound at ARTIC-ATLANTIC WATERSHED SIGN, Geraldton. Lane and SOUTH shoulder closed.
|08:42
|Collision on HWY 11 Northbound at Wicklow River , Cochrane, Cochrane. Lane and NORTH shoulder closed.
|09:10
|Collision on HWY 11 Both Directions at Samuel Lake, Hearst, Hearst. All lanes closed.
|09:34
|Collision on HWY 11 Southbound at Macdiarmid Road West, Beardmore. 2 lanes and SOUTH shoulder closed.
|09:51
|Weather conditions on HWY 11 Both Directions at LONGLAC CEMETERY RD(S), Longlac. All lanes closed.
