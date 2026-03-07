Hwy 631 (White River to Nagagami/Calstock) CLOSED

Mar 7, 2026 at 16:13
Hwy 631 remains closed.
Mar 7, 2026 at 4:45
The highway is now closed from White River to Nagagami/Calstock at 2:28 a.m.
Mar 6, 2026 at 21:45
Hwy 631 closed from Hornepayne to Nagagami due to weather at 21:30.
Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region
Driving Advisory
The following roadways are closed due to poor visibility and deteriorating road conditions. Drive only if necessary and with extra caution, as roadways can be difficult to navigate. This post will be updated with additional closures and reopening information.
ROADS CLOSED:
Hwy. 11: Nipigon to Hearst
Hwy. 631: Hornepayne to Calstock
Motorists are urged to:
Avoid travel unless absolutely necessary
Monitor www.511on.ca and www.municipal511.ca for real-time updates
Check www.weather.gc.ca for weather updates
