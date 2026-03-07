Hwy 17 (Marathon to Flying J, Pass Lake) CLOSED

Poor weather conditions continue, Highway 17 remains closed between Marathon and the Flying J at Pass Lake.

Mar 6, 2026 at 22:36

Hwy 11/17 Flying Jay (Pass Lake) to Nipigon the highway is closed due to poor road and weather conditions (22:29).

Mar 6, 2026 at 22:34

Hwy 17 Nipigon to Marathon the highway is closed due to poor road and weather conditions (22:28)

Mar 6, 2026 at 22:31

Road Conditions on HWY 17 Both Directions between HWY 11 (E JCT) – NIPIGON, Nipigon and TERRACE BAY W LTS SIGN, Schreiber. All lanes closed (22:18).

Hwy 17 – Terrace Bay, Prairie River the highway is blocked due to a jackknifed TTU (22:06). From Marathon Fire Department