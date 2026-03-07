Hwy 11 (Cochrane – Hearst) CLOSED

Hwy 11 closed from Cochrane to Hearst (Nahma Rd, Cochrane – Alary Rd(N) La Petite Gaspesie Re (S) due to a collision.
Mar 7, 2026 at 06:01
ON511 has clarified that the road closure is from Cochrane to Kapuskasing.
Mar 7, 2026 at 05:48
Hwy 11 is closed in both directions west of Smooth Rock Falls, due to a collision involving four vehicles. Injuries are being assessed.
Expect a prolonged closure for the on-site investigation and clean-up effort.
