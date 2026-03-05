Hwy 17 (Hemlo Road) OPEN

The highway has been reopened.

A collision on Hwy 17 (Hemlo Road, MM 862) has closed the highway in both directions.

Motorists from the east can still drive to the Hemlo Mines, Manitouwadge, Pic Mobert. As this is expected (as per OPP) to be a lengthy closure, motorists may wish to stay in White River.

Motorists from the west can still get to Heron Bay. As this is expected (as per OPP) to be a lengthy closure, motorists may wish to stay in Marathon.

Marathon Fire:

Marathon Fire is currently responding to an MVC at mile marker 862. Please slow down and use extra caution as crews are on scene

There are also reports of freezing rain in the area

Remember to drive according to road and weather conditions. Stay safe out there!

