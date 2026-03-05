Breaking News

Hwy 17 (Hemlo Road) OPEN

Mar 5, 2026 at 09:37

The highway has been reopened.

Mar 5, 2026 at 07:03

A collision on Hwy 17 (Hemlo Road, MM 862) has closed the highway in both directions.

  • Motorists from the east can still drive to the Hemlo Mines, Manitouwadge, Pic Mobert. As this is expected (as per OPP) to be a lengthy closure, motorists may wish to stay in White River.
  • Motorists from the west can still get to Heron Bay. As this is expected (as per OPP) to be a lengthy closure, motorists may wish to stay in Marathon.

Marathon Fire:

Marathon Fire is currently responding to an MVC at mile marker 862. Please slow down and use extra caution as crews are on scene 🚑🔥
There are also reports of freezing rain in the area ❄️🌧️
Remember to drive according to road and weather conditions. Stay safe out there!
OPP:
Hwy. 17 closed in both directions about 20 km east of Marathon, due to a collision. Injuries are being assessed. Expect a prolonged closure during the investigation and clean-up efforts. Updates to follow.
Brenda Stockton
