Hwy 17 (Hemlo Road) OPEN

Mar 5, 2026 at 09:37
The highway has been reopened.
Mar 5, 2026 at 07:03
A collision on Hwy 17 (Hemlo Road, MM 862) has closed the highway in both directions.
- Motorists from the east can still drive to the Hemlo Mines, Manitouwadge, Pic Mobert. As this is expected (as per OPP) to be a lengthy closure, motorists may wish to stay in White River.
- Motorists from the west can still get to Heron Bay. As this is expected (as per OPP) to be a lengthy closure, motorists may wish to stay in Marathon.
Marathon Fire:
Marathon Fire is currently responding to an MVC at mile marker 862. Please slow down and use extra caution as crews are on scene
There are also reports of freezing rain in the area
Remember to drive according to road and weather conditions. Stay safe out there!
OPP:
Hwy. 17 closed in both directions about 20 km east of Marathon, due to a collision. Injuries are being assessed. Expect a prolonged closure during the investigation and clean-up efforts. Updates to follow.
