Mess on Montreal River Hill – Hwy 17 (Wawa to Batchawana) CLOSED

Although there are no longer any vehicles stuck on the Montreal River Hill, weather and road conditions have kept the highway closeed.

It appears that this CMV is stuck going up the Montreal River Hill. It is visible at 17:45 and you can see that traffic is going around it. It first showed at 16:55.

Editor’s Note: There is a second CMV just ahead stuck on the hill as well.

At 17:09 the mobile road closure sign was put into place, and SE OPP are ensuring that no traffic heads south.

Looks like most of traffic has cleared this section of the Montreal River Hill. It is unknown if there are other vehicles stuck further up the hill. The highway remains closed.

OPP are currently blocking any traffic from going south on Hwy 17. The MTO electronic sign isn’t working, and the MTO road closure sign is not yet in place.

Traffic is slowly changing position as vehicles make their way up Montreal River Hill.

Highway 17 has been closed for weather conditions according to ON511 automatic text notifications.

