Hwy 17/11 (Marathon <-> Terrace Bay) OPEN

Feb 25, 2026 at 05:25
At 0:55 the highway was reopened.
Feb 24, 2026 at 20:41
Hwy 17 is Closed from Terrace Bay to Marathon due to poor road and weather conditions (20:32).
Feb 24, 2026 at 17:51
The highway closure has been changed from Marathon to Nipigon due to poor weather and road conditions at 17:46.
Feb 24, 2026 at 16:10
The highway closure has been extended from Marathon to Pass Lake Road (Hwy 587/Flying J Travel Centre) due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 16:58.
Feb 24, 2026 at 09:09
Highway 17/11 is closed between Terrace Bay <-> Pass Lake Road (Hwy 587/Flying J Travel Centre) due to poor weather and road conditions. The highway was closed at 8:59 a.m.
As this is a weather-related closure, the opening time will depend on how long it takes for this weather system to pass through, and the highways be cleared.
