Thrift Shop Thanks the Community

Another successful sale is behind us and we would like to express our thanks to the many people who made this sale possible.

First, to the people of Wawa and surrounding area, who donate so generously to our sale, we say, “THANK YOU”

Next to our many volunteers who faithfully show up to help sort, organize, and run the sale. The saying goes that ‘volunteers do not get paid because they are priceless’. YOU ARE ALL PRICELESS!!!

Then comes our faithful shoppers! We can’t thank you enough, without you there wouldn’t be a Thrift Shop.

Following the sale, our work continues as we pack up all the leftovers. The SJD grade 7&8’s assist us by carrying our boxes to the waiting trailer, that takes the leftovers, which are donated to charitable organizations in Sault Ste Marie. The recycling and assistance to those in need is continues there.

In 2025 we were able to help First United Church, along with many organizations in our community, to numerous to list. We also assisted in some overseas projects and a Foster Child. Whether is be items or financial help we try to “Share’ when we can. Everyone who helps us makes it possible for us to show our community we care.

Special THANKS to each and everyone on you for helping make it possible for us to provide this service to our community.

PLEASE NOTE: The “No Donation Sign” is up for a reason. PLEASE, respect it!

First United Church Thrift Shop committee.