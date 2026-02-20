Friday Morning News – February 20th

Weather:
|Today
|Periods of snow ending this afternoon then mainly cloudy with 40% chance of flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle this morning and early this afternoon. Local amount 2 to 4 cm. Wind northeast 30 km/h gusting to 50. High zero. Wind chill -10 this morning. UV index 1 or low.
|Tonight
|Mainly cloudy. 40% chance of flurries this evening. Wind northeast 20 km/h gusting to 40. Low -10. Wind chill -7 this evening and -17 overnight.
News Tidbits:
- Sault Councillors have begun the fight to prevent the closure of LifeLabs diagnostic laboratory in Sudbury this spring. Couns. Hollingsworth and Bruni will present a motion at Monday’s meeting to ask the city of Sault Ste. Marie to call on the Province of Ontario and the Ministry of Health to retain essential medical laboratory services for Northern Ontario.
