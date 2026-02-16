L’école Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau) celebrates the Olympic Games

On February 10, École Sacré-Cœur (Chapleau) celebrated its annual winter carnival under the inspiring theme of the Winter Olympic Games 2026. After several weeks of classroom learning, including discovering Canadian athletes, creating artistic projects, and exploring various Olympic disciplines, students were finally able to experience their very own Olympic Games.

Throughout the day, students from Kindergarten to Grade 6 rotated through eight sports stations inspired by Olympic events. Among them were curling, hockey, an adapted biathlon, and a torch relay, allowing each participant to enjoy a unique, dynamic, and festive athletic experience.

This colorful day was filled with laughter, collaboration, and an impressive sense of team spirit. Organizers wish to highlight the essential contribution of the school staff, whose dedication and creativity made this memorable event possible for all students.